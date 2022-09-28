comscore Kokua Line: Can some kupuna still renew state ID by mail? | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News | Kokua Line

Kokua Line: Can some kupuna still renew state ID by mail?

  • By Christine Donnelly cdonnelly@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:28 a.m.

Question: Can kupuna still renew their state ID by mail? I wondered because that lady last week seemed to be having trouble getting a state ID. Read more

Previous Story
On the move: Judy Sobin and Ryan Catalani

Scroll Up