Chad Konishi will lead Chaminade baseball

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Chaminade announced Tuesday that Chad Konishi will be the head coach for the relaunch of the baseball program starting in the spring of 2024. Read more

Chaminade announced Tuesday that Chad Konishi will be the head coach for the relaunch of the baseball program starting in the spring of 2024.

Konishi will be formally introduced as head coach next week.

“I am thrilled to be joining the Silverswords ‘ohana,” Konishi said in a news release. “Having a close working relationship with them while I was at Saint Louis I know how special this university is. I am very much looking forward to building the foundation of Chaminade baseball and to eventually become a force in the PacWest of a sport I am passionate about.”

Konishi had been a high school athletics director since 2014, the past three years at Saint Louis School, which shares a campus with Chaminade.

Konishi served as associate head coach at the University of Hawaii from 2002 to 2013, where he was also the pitching coach and recruiting coordinator.

The Punahou School graduate also was an assistant coach at City College of San Francisco and the University of San Francisco.

Leroy Goo was Chaminade’s only baseball coach during the 1980 and ’81 seasons before the program was dropped.

Chaminade’s Colombo receives honor

Chaminade middle blocker Sasha Colombo on Tuesday was named Pacific West Conference Volleyball Player of the Week.

Colombo, a graduate transfer from Milan, Italy, had 18 kills on 28 attempts without a hitting error and had four aces in a four-set victory at Biola on Monday.

The Silverswords are 10-6 overall and 5-0 in the PacWest.

UHH golfer Franko ties for fourth

Hawaii Hilo’s Dustin Franko shot a final-round 75 on Tuesday to finish tied for fourth at the Western Washington Invitational in Bellingham, Wash.

Franko finished at 5-under-par 211 at Bellingham Golf and Country Club. Vulcans teammate Andrew Otani finished tied for 10th at 216.

Holy Names’ Edvin Backstrom birdied the first playoff hole to earn medalist honors over Cal State Dominguez Hills’ Andy Yoon. Both finished at 208.

Hilo placed seventh in the team standings at 878. Chaminade finished last in the 17-team event at 944. Western Washington won with an 852.