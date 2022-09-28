Hawaii Grown Notebook: Football, women’s golf, men’s soccer, women’s soccer
By Billy Hull bhull@staradvertiser.com
Today
Updated 11:26 p.m.
Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!
Associated Press
UCLA wide receivers coach Jerry Neuheisel celebrated with receiver Matt Sykes after his touchdown catch in the first half against Colorado in Boulder, Colo., on Saturday. It was Sykes’ first career TD.
Associated Press
Washington Wayne Taulapapa looked to fend off Stanford defensive back and fellow Punahou alum Alaka’i Gilman during the first half Saturday in Seattle. Taulapapa rushed for 120 yards in the victory over Stanford.