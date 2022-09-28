Hawaii Grown Notebook: Football, women’s golf, men’s soccer, women’s soccer

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

FOOTBALL

>> Matt Sykes, Saint Louis ’20: The UCLA junior receiver scored his first career touchdown on a 24-yard pass in the first quarter and finished with four receptions for 48 yards in a 45-17 win over Colorado on Saturday.

>> Chevan Cordeiro, Saint Louis ’18: The San Jose State junior quarterback finished 17-for-28 for 230 yards and two touchdowns and rushed for 30 yards on eight carries in a 34-6 win over Western Michigan on Sunday.

>> Zion Tupuola-Fetui, Pearl City ’18: The Washington junior edge rusher made four tackles with 2 1/2 tackles for loss, 1 1/2 sacks and a forced fumble in a 40-22 win over Stanford on Saturday. The Huskies jumped three spots to No. 15 in this week’s AP poll.

>> Wayne Taulapapa, Punahou ’16: The Washington senior running back scored on a 34-yard touchdown run in the second quarter and finished with 120 yards on 13 carries in the win over the Cardinal.

>> Faatui Tuitele, Saint Louis ’19: The Washington sophomore defensive tackle assisted on a sack and recovered two fumbles against the Cardinal. Tuitele has started all four games for the Huskies this season.

>> Jayden de Laura, Saint Louis ’20: The Arizona sophomore quarterback threw for 401 yards and two touchdowns and completed 27 of 45 passes with two interceptions in a 49-31 loss to California on Saturday.

>> Dillon Gabriel, Mililani ’19: The Oklahoma junior quarterback finished 26-for-39 for 330 yards and four touchdowns and rushed for 61 yards on seven carries in a 41-34 loss to Kansas State on Saturday. The Sooners dropped 12 spots to No. 18 in this week’s AP Top 10.

>> De’Zhaun Stribling, Kapolei ’20: The Washington State sophomore receiver caught five passes for 84 yards, including a 15-yard touchdown in the third quarter of a 44-41 loss to Oregon on Saturday.

>> Darius Muasau, Mililani ’19: The UCLA senior linebacker made six tackles in the win over the Buffaloes.

>> Roman Wilson, Saint Louis ’20: The Michigan junior receiver caught a 20-yard touchdown pass early in the fourth quarter and finished with two receptions for 25 yards in a 34-27 win over Maryland on Saturday.

>> Marist Liufau, Punahou ’19: The Notre Dame junior linebacker made six tackles and assisted on a tackle for loss in a 45-32 win over North Carolina on Saturday.

>> Kamo’i Latu, Saint Louis ’20: The Wisconsin junior safety made six tackles and broke up a pass in a 52-21 loss to Ohio State on Saturday.

>> Nick Herbig, Saint Louis ’20: The Wisconsin junior linebacker made three tackles and had a pass breakup against the Buckeyes.

>> Aaron Faumui, Kapolei ’18: The Virginia senior defensive lineman made two tackles and recorded a sack in a 22-20 loss to Syracuse on Friday.

>> Seyddrick Lakalaka, Punahou ’17: The San Diego State senior linebacker made five tackles and broke up two passes in a 17-14 win over Toledo on Saturday.

>> Tim Horn, Punahou ’19: The Rice sophomore place-kicker handled all kickoff duties for the Owls in a 34-27 loss to Houston on Saturday. Horn kicked three of his six kickoffs into the end zone for touchbacks and averaged 64.3 yards on his kicks.

>> Conor Hunt, Hawaii Prep ’20: The Rice junior handled all punting duties for the Owls against the Cougars and averaged 47.7 yards on three punts with a long of 51 yards.

WOMEN’S GOLF

>> Jaelin Ishikawa, Baldwin ’18: The Eastern Washington senior shot an even-par 72 on Tuesday to jump 10 spots into a tie for sixth place at 3 over heading into today’s final round of the Eagle Invitational in Spokane, Wash. Ishikawa made six birdies, four bogeys and a double bogey and enters the final round six shots behind the leader.

MEN’S SOCCER

>> Skyler Goo, Saint Louis ’19: The UNLV senior forward assisted on the Rebels’ second goal in a 2-2 tie against San Diego last Wednesday.

WOMEN’S SOCCER

>> Kendal Stovall, Kamehameha ’18: The Nevada senior goalkeeper posted a shutout with six saves in a 0-0 tie against Boise State on Sunday. Stovall has played every minute of the season in goal and has compiled a 1-5-3 record with 35 saves and a 1.33 goal allowed average.

Stats compiled by Billy Hull, Star-Advertiser.