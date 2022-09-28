comscore Hawaii Grown Notebook: Football, women’s golf, men’s soccer, women’s soccer | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii Grown | Sports

Hawaii Grown Notebook: Football, women’s golf, men’s soccer, women’s soccer

  • By Billy Hull bhull@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 11:26 p.m.
  • Associated Press UCLA wide receivers coach Jerry Neuheisel celebrated with receiver Matt Sykes after his touchdown catch in the first half against Colorado in Boulder, Colo., on Saturday. It was Sykes’ first career TD.

    Associated Press

    UCLA wide receivers coach Jerry Neuheisel celebrated with receiver Matt Sykes after his touchdown catch in the first half against Colorado in Boulder, Colo., on Saturday. It was Sykes’ first career TD.

  • Associated Press Washington Wayne Taulapapa looked to fend off Stanford defensive back and fellow Punahou alum Alaka’i Gilman during the first half Saturday in Seattle. Taulapapa rushed for 120 yards in the victory over Stanford.

    Associated Press

    Washington Wayne Taulapapa looked to fend off Stanford defensive back and fellow Punahou alum Alaka’i Gilman during the first half Saturday in Seattle. Taulapapa rushed for 120 yards in the victory over Stanford.

Matt Sykes, Saint Louis ’20: The UCLA junior receiver scored his first career touchdown on a 24-yard pass in the first quarter and finished with four receptions for 48 yards in a 45-17 win over Colorado on Saturday. Read more

Previous Story
Senna Roberts-Navarro and Brooke Naniseni provide No. 1 ‘Iolani with a 1-2 punch in volleyball
Next Story
Scoreboard – Sept. 28, 2022

Scroll Up