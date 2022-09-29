Column: Mr. Defense Secretary, add water advocates to task force
- By Keoni DeFranco
-
Today
- Updated 6:06 p.m.
Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!
-
ASSOCIATED PRESS / 2021
Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin, shown at the Pentagon last year, was to be in Hawaii this week to meet with his Red Hill team and tour the site.
Our Privacy Policy has been updated. By continuing to use our site, you are acknowledging and agreeing to our updated Privacy Policy
and our Terms of Service
.
I Agree