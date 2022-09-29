comscore Column: Mr. Defense Secretary, add water advocates to task force | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Editorial | Island Voices

Column: Mr. Defense Secretary, add water advocates to task force

  • By Keoni DeFranco
  • Today
  • Updated 6:06 p.m.
    Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin, shown at the Pentagon last year, was to be in Hawaii this week to meet with his Red Hill team and tour the site.

I am a kanaka maoli resident of Waimanalo and a member of the O‘ahu Water Protectors. I was part of a delegation of kia‘i wai, water protectors, who traveled to Washington, D.C., last week to meet with Hawaii’s U.S. Rep. Kai Kahele, U.S. Rep. Ed Case and U.S. Sen. Brian Schatz to discuss accelerating the defueling and decommissioning of the Red Hill Bulk Fuel Storage Facility. Read more

