Deadlines are important, but not when they turn out to be counterproductive. A case in point is the Honolulu City Council’s Bill 10, a comprehensive overhaul of Oahu’s land use ordinances. The 100 pages of testimony submitted with comments on this complex issue were a prime indicator that the process needed to slow down.

The bill itself is 240 pages, on everything from agricultural uses to housing. There’s lots to work out here, but little will be accomplished without allowing time to do it right.

Time runs out for Pro Bowl game

The Pro Bowl is no more. In 2023, the NFL will replace the exhibition game, featuring stars of the previous football season, with “The Pro Bowl Games” in Las Vegas, a multiday celebration of AFC and NFC players showcasing their skills in competitions, and a flag football game at Allegiant Stadium on Feb. 5.

The full-contact showcase started in 1951. Aloha Stadium hosted the Pro Bowl from 1980 to 2009, creating a festival atmosphere in Honolulu and providing thrilling opportunities for young athletes to take the field with giants of the sport. Many memories remain.