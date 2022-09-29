comscore Editorial: Bated breath for huge rail decisions | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Editorial | Our View

Editorial: Bated breath for huge rail decisions

  • Today
  • Updated 6:10 p.m.

This is a precarious juncture for the Honolulu Authority for Rapid Transportation — which, for everyone who has watched every twist and turn in the HART saga of navigating the construction of the rail project, is familiar territory. Read more

Previous Story
Letters: Snowden case brings freedoms into relief; Appalled by government inertia on coast erosion; Input on needed curbs on firearms in public

Scroll Up