Hawaii-born actor Jacob Batalon to star in Syfy’s ‘Reginald the Vampire’

  • By Steven Mark smark@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 7:05 a.m.
  • COURTESY SYFY Rachelle Goulding (as Moira), Jacob Batalon (Reginald) and Georgia Waters (Penelope) star in Syfy’s new series “Reginald the Vampire,” which premieres on Wednesday.

    Rachelle Goulding (as Moira), Jacob Batalon (Reginald) and Georgia Waters (Penelope) star in Syfy’s new series “Reginald the Vampire,” which premieres on Wednesday.

The horror-comedy series focuses on a young man who must battle for acceptance among his new vampiric friends. Read more

