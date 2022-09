Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

The city’s Rental and Utility Relief Program will temporarily reopen Monday to accept up to 8,000 new applications.

The program launched in April 2021 to distribute more than $225 million in pandemic-­related federal funds to ensure renters continue to have housing. Eligible households can receive up to $2,500 monthly in relief funds for up to 18 months.

So far the program has awarded about $190 million and helped over 15,000 households, according to city officials.

The program was set to end when the funds ran out, and the city stopped accepting applications June 30. However, the city received $4.5 million more in emergency rental assistance money from the U.S. Department of the Treasury, which will first be used to extend the program as needed. The funds have to be disbursed by March 29.

In addition, the city will be using its federal American Rescue Plan Act funding to inject an additional $31 million into the rental relief program.

That money comes from the federal government awarding states and municipalities millions of dollars in relief funds through the American Rescue Plan Act to offset the public health and economic affects of the COVID-19 pandemic. Honolulu was awarded $386 million, which it needs to spend by the end of 2026.

The city administration allocated half that amount and the Honolulu City Council the other half.

“As we try to move on from COVID, we need to make sure that those whose lives were disrupted the most have the resources they need to get back on their feet,” said Mayor Rick Blangiardi in a news release. “The Rental and Utility Relief Program will continue to support qualified O‘ahu renters and prevent evictions this year with short-term financial help and with access to long-term housing stabilization services.”

Oahu residents can qualify for the program if they have suffered financial hardship since March 2020; their situation does not need to be directly related to COVID-19.

People can receive aid for up to 18 months, although the funds are awarded in batches, usually three months at a time.

City officials said the new application period is prioritizing new applicants. However, those who have already received aid but have not hit their 18-month limit are being encouraged to contact Catholic Charities Hawaii or the Council for Native Hawaiian Advancement directly for re-certification. The two organizations are administering the Rent and Utility Relief Program for the city.

Renters should apply only once, according to the news release, since duplicate applications will slow down processing and reduce the number of renters who receive aid. And those seeking re- certification should wait until after Monday’s 2 p.m. deadline for new applicants; requests for re-certification received before the deadline will not be honored, the release said.

To help keep people in their homes, Catholic Charities and the Council for Native Hawaiian Advancement also are providing housing stability services such as eviction diversion, money management skills and case management.

Typically, the vast majority of households served by the rent relief program made below $61,000 a year. For a family of four, that is below 50% of Oahu’s annual median income.

RENTAL AND UTILITY RELIEF PROGRAM

>> The application period for new applicants closes 2 p.m. Monday; apply online at oneoahu.org/renthelp.

>> Re-certification requests for renters who received help but have not reached the 18-month limit should be filed after Monday’s deadline for new applicants. Request funds directly from Catholic Charities Hawaii via email at rurp. recert@catholiccharitieshawaii.org, or the Council for Native Hawaiian Advancement at RURP@hawaiiancouncil.org.

>> For eligibility information, visit one oahu.org/renthelp or call 808-768-CITY (2489) 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. weekdays. The city call center will be open until 5:30 p.m. Monday to help applicants.