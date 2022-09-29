comscore COVID-19 reinfections are rising, Department of Health says | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
COVID-19 reinfections are rising, Department of Health says

  • By Nina Wu nwu@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:33 a.m.
  • COURTESY PHOTO <strong>“No. 1, you can’t assume just because you’ve had COVID-19 before that you aren’t going to get it again. The numbers are clearly showing that you can.”</strong> <strong>Dr. Sarah Kemble</strong> <em>State epidemiologist</em>

    “No. 1, you can’t assume just because you’ve had COVID-19 before that you aren’t going to get it again. The numbers are clearly showing that you can.”

    Dr. Sarah Kemble

    State epidemiologist

The Hawaii Department of Health says COVID-19 reinfections have risen to account for about 10% of new confirmed cases in the state. Read more

