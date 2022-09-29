comscore Judge delivers 46-month prison sentence in cruise ship assault case | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

Judge delivers 46-month prison sentence in cruise ship assault case

  • By Peter Boylan pboylan@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 11:04 p.m.

A 78-year-old retired police officer from Nevada has been sentenced to 46 months in prison for assaulting a 73-year-old man on a Hawaii- bound cruise ship. Read more

