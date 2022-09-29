comscore Kapaa pedestrian death spurs safety upgrades | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

Kapaa pedestrian death spurs safety upgrades

  • By Peter Boylan pboylan@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:05 a.m.

A vehicle crash that killed a 50-year-old Kauai woman and injured a 52-year-old visitor from California while they were in a marked crosswalk in Kapaa last week prompted state officials to improve safety measures at the site. Read more

Previous Story
Navy fined $8.7 million for sewage discharges into ocean around Pearl Harbor

Scroll Up