Kapaa pedestrian death spurs safety upgrades

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

A vehicle crash that killed a 50-year-old Kauai woman and injured a 52-year-old visitor from California while they were in a marked crosswalk in Kapaa last week prompted state officials to improve safety measures at the site. Read more

A vehicle crash that killed a 50-year-old Kauai woman and injured a 52-year-old visitor from California while they were in a marked crosswalk in Kapaa last week prompted state officials to improve safety measures at the site.

Prior to the Sept. 19 collision that claimed the life of Tanya Hall, a mother of three, there were no traffic fatalities on Kuhio Highway within 500 feet of the crosswalk at the highway extension in either direction, according to the state Department of Transportation.

DOT Communications Manager Shelly Kunishige called the fatal crash “tragic.” She said DOT is implementing a statewide initiative to improve pedestrian safety at crosswalks on state highways that lack signals by installing raised crosswalks or speed humps. The initiative prioritizes crosswalks that connect to schools and those with a history of crashes.

“This crosswalk was on the list for improvement with a planned resurfacing project for the Kapaa corridor to begin next year, and alternatives were being considered. However, due to this recent crash, we will be upgrading the crosswalk with appropriate measures once we receive information on all the factors contributing to the crash,” Kunishige said.

The two women were hit by a Chevrolet pickup truck traveling south on Kuhio Highway near mile marker 9 on the evening of Sept. 19. Hall succumbed to her injuries Sept. 22. Police did not release the name of the California woman but said she is expected to recover.

Kauai police arrested a 65-year-old Kapaa man Friday on suspicion of negligent homicide, negligent injury and inattention to driving in connection with the fatal crash.

The driver, who has not been charged, was released while police continue their investigation. Speeding and impairment are not suspected factors in the crash, police said.

As of Monday, a GoFundMe page for Hall had raised $27,342 to help her family. In addition to her three children, Hall is survived by her parents and sisters, according to the page.