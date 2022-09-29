comscore Chaminade volleyball team extends streak | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii Beat | Sports

Chaminade volleyball team extends streak

  • By Star-Advertiser staff
  • Today
  • Updated 11:11 p.m.

Sasha Colombo had 14 kills and Brooklen Pe’a finished with six aces and 14 digs as the Chaminade volleyball team beat Corcordia Irvine 25-18, 25-14, 25-19 on Wednesday at Irvine, Calif. Read more

Redevelopment of Aloha Stadium to face further delays with Gov. Ige's new direction, officials say
Television and radio – Sept. 29, 2022

