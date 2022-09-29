Hawaii Beat | Sports Chaminade volleyball team extends streak By Star-Advertiser staff Today Updated 11:11 p.m. Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story! Sasha Colombo had 14 kills and Brooklen Pe’a finished with six aces and 14 digs as the Chaminade volleyball team beat Corcordia Irvine 25-18, 25-14, 25-19 on Wednesday at Irvine, Calif. Read more Mahalo for reading the Honolulu Star-Advertiser! You're reading a premium story. Read the full story with our Print & Digital Subscription. Subscribe Now Read this story for free: Watch an ad or complete a survey Log In Already a subscriber? Log in now to continue reading this story. Activate Digital Account Print subscriber but without online access? Activate your Digital Account now. Sasha Colombo had 14 kills and Brooklen Pe’a finished with six aces and 14 digs as the Chaminade volleyball team beat Corcordia Irvine 25-18, 25-14, 25-19 on Wednesday at Irvine, Calif. Greta Corti added eight kills for the Silverswords, who won their eighth consecutive match and improved to 11-6 overall and 6-0 in the PacWest. Cassie Prior had 11 kills for the Eagles (7-7, 4-3). >> Kamryn Childs finished with 16 kills and Nikki Logan added 15, but Hawaii Hilo lost to Point Loma Nazarene 25-23, 25-18, 23-25, 25-20 at San Diego. Emerson Reinke dished out 35 assists for the Vulcans (1-11, 1-5 PacWest). Abigail Nua had 20 kills for the Sea Lions (11-3, 6-0). >> Riley Gill finished with 10 kills and 11 digs, but Hawaii Pacific fell to Azusa Pacific 25-12, 25-19, 26-24 at Azusa, Calif. Demi Winters had nine kills and Pua Beazley added 16 assists for the Sharks (0-12, 0-6 PacWest). Annaka Jorgenson had 15 kills for the Cougars (8-7, 4-2). Previous Story Redevelopment of Aloha Stadium to face further delays with Gov. Ige’s new direction, officials say Next Story Television and radio – Sept. 29, 2022