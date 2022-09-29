Chaminade volleyball team extends streak

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Sasha Colombo had 14 kills and Brooklen Pe’a finished with six aces and 14 digs as the Chaminade volleyball team beat Corcordia Irvine 25-18, 25-14, 25-19 on Wednesday at Irvine, Calif.

Greta Corti added eight kills for the Silverswords, who won their eighth consecutive match and improved to 11-6 overall and 6-0 in the PacWest.

Cassie Prior had 11 kills for the Eagles (7-7, 4-3).

>> Kamryn Childs finished with 16 kills and Nikki Logan added 15, but Hawaii Hilo lost to Point Loma Nazarene 25-23, 25-18, 23-25, 25-20 at San Diego.

Emerson Reinke dished out 35 assists for the Vulcans (1-11, 1-5 PacWest).

Abigail Nua had 20 kills for the Sea Lions (11-3, 6-0).

>> Riley Gill finished with 10 kills and 11 digs, but Hawaii Pacific fell to Azusa Pacific 25-12, 25-19, 26-24 at Azusa, Calif.

Demi Winters had nine kills and Pua Beazley added 16 assists for the Sharks (0-12, 0-6 PacWest).

Annaka Jorgenson had 15 kills for the Cougars (8-7, 4-2).