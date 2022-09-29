comscore Kahuku faces another national powerhouse | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii Prep World | Sports

Kahuku faces another national powerhouse

  • By Paul Honda phonda@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 11:14 p.m.
  • JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM Kahuku quarterback Waika Crawford scored against Kapolei on Sept. 23 in Kapolei. Crawford has passed for 1,333 yards with eight touchdowns and one pick.

    JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM

    Kahuku quarterback Waika Crawford scored against Kapolei on Sept. 23 in Kapolei. Crawford has passed for 1,333 yards with eight touchdowns and one pick.

The first time Sterling Carvalho visited fellow coach Messay Hailemariam, it was 2018 in Baltimore. Read more

Previous Story
Redevelopment of Aloha Stadium to face further delays with Gov. Ige’s new direction, officials say
Next Story
Television and radio – Sept. 29, 2022

Scroll Up