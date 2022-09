Scoreboard – Sept. 29, 2022

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

CALENDAR

Today

BOWLING

ILH girls: Damien vs. Mid-Pacific; Punahou vs. Sacred Hearts; Hanalani vs. Kamehame-

ha; Hawaii Baptist vs. ‘Iolani; Maryknoll vs. Pacific Buddhist Academy. Matches start at 4:30 p.m. at Hickam Bowling Center.

OIA East: 5 p.m. at K-Bay Lanes.

SOCCER

PacWest: Dominican vs. Hawaii Pacific, women at 4:30 p.m.; men at 7 p.m. Games at Waipio Peninsula Soccer Stadium.

VOLLEYBALL

ILH Division I girls: Mid-Pacific at ‘Iolani,

5 p.m.; Kamehameha at Punahou, 6:30 p.m.

ILH Division II girls: University at Punahou II, 5 p.m.; Maryknoll at Hanalani, 6 p.m.

ILH Division III girls: Christian Academy vs. Assets, 5 p.m. at La Pietra; Hawaiian Mission at La Pietra, 6:30 p.m.; Island

Pacific at St. Andrew’s, 6:30 p.m.

OIA West girls: Waialua at Nanakuli,

6 p.m.; Campbell at Waipahu, 7 p.m.; Aiea at Radford, 7 p.m.; Leilehua at Kapolei,

7 p.m.; Mililani at Waianae, 7 p.m.

WATER POLO

ILH boys: Division II: Punahou at Kameha-

meha, 5 p.m.; Le Jardin at ‘Iolani, 6 p.m.;

Division I: Punahou at Kamehameha, 6 p.m.

FRIDAY

FOOTBALL

ILH: Pac-Five at Punahou (I-AA), 3:15 p.m.; Kamehameha (I-AA) at ‘Iolani, 3:15 p.m.

OIA Open Division: Leilehua at Mililani, 7:30 p.m.

OIA Division I: Farrington at Kailua, 7:30 p.m.; Waipahu at Castle, 7:30 p.m.; Aiea at Radford, 7:30 p.m.

OIA Division II: Kalani at Pearl City, 7:30 p.m.

Nonleague: Saint Frances (Md.) at Kahuku, 7:30 p.m.

VOLLEYBALL

ILH Division II girls: Sacred Hearts at Damien; Le Jardin at Hawaii Baptist. Matches start at 6 p.m.

WATER POLO

ILH boys: Division II: Mid-Pacific at ‘Iolani, 6 p.m.

ILH

Wednesday

Girls JV I

Kamehameha-B def. ‘Iolani-R 25-13, 25-23

Punahou-B def. Damien 25-10, 25-8

Punahou-G def. Mid-Pacific 25-17, 26-24

Kamehameha-W def. ‘Iolani-B 25-15, 25-16

Girls JV II

Maryknoll def. Le Jardin 22-25, 25-19,

25-20

OIA EAST

Wednesday

Girls Varsity

Moanalua def. McKinley 25-4, 25-8, 25-9

Girls JV

Moanalua def. McKinley 21-7, 21-11

Girls White

Moanalua def. McKinley 21-10, 21-12

OIA West

Tuesday

Girls Varsity

Nanakuli def. Waipahu 26-24, 24-26,

25-13, 25-13

Girls JV

Nanakuli def. Waipahu 21-12, 21-16

Girls White

Nanakuli def. Waipahu 17-21, 21-16, 15-4

NHL Preseason

Wednesday

Columbus 4, Buffalo 1

Toronto 3, Montreal 0

Chicago 4, Detroit 2

San Jose 3, Los Angeles 1

Calgary 4, Edmonton 0

Vegas 7, Colorado 1

Anaheim 3, Arizona 1

Carolina at Tampa Bay, ppd

Today

Carolina at Florida, 1 p.m.

New Jersey at N.Y. Rangers, 1 p.m.

Winnipeg at Montreal, 1 p.m.

Columbus at St. Louis, 2 p.m.

Minnesota at Dallas, 2 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Nashville, 2 p.m.

Seattle at Vancouver, 3:30 p.m.

Friday

Tampa Bay at Nashville, noon

N.Y. Rangers at New Jersey, 1 p.m.

Toronto vs. Ottawa at CAA Arena, 1 p.m.

Washington at Detroit, 1:30 p.m.

Calgary at Edmonton, 3 p.m.

San Jose at Anaheim, 4 p.m.

San Jose at Vegas, 4 p.m.

ILH

At Hickam Bowling Center

Tuesday

Girls Varsity

Sacred Hearts 3, Hawaii Baptist 0

Hanalani 3, Pacific Buddhist Academy 0

‘Iolani 3, Maryknoll 0

Kamehameha 3, Damien 0

Mid-Pacific 3, Island Pacific 0

High game/series—SHA: Kennedy

Uemura 178/Maliau’ilani Hiapo 470. HBA: Alissa Tong 128/364. Han: Taelor Maganis 190/Kiyomi Tsue 441. PBA: Mari Miyasato 125/324. Iol: Rebecca Iha 204/513. Mary: Cerena Arocha 145/429. KS: Kailani Pajarillo 211/523. DMS: Kahea Downing 183/429. MPI: Caitlyn Chang 174/511. IPA: Mila Dul 128/ Zavry Nelson 318.

Girls JV

‘Iolani-R 2, Sacred Hearts 1

‘Iolani-B 3, Punahou-G 0

Kamehameha 3, Damien 0

Makua Alii

Wednesday

Yankees 17, Go Deep 16

Islanders 14, Kupuna Kane 2

Action 11, Sportsmen 10

Ho’o Ikaika 16, P.H. Shipyard 1

Golden Eagles 22, Lokahi 16

Hui Ohana 19, Waipio 1

Firehouse 15, Hawaiians 11

Sportstan 17, Na Pueo 14

Makules 21, Na Kahuna 19

Bad Company 25, Zen 5

Fat Katz 22, Kool Katz 5