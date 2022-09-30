Off the News: Defense Secretary Austin to get earful

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

U.S. Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin is in town for meetings today, according to military spokesmen. These are not to be big media events, but given the recent problems with environmental violations at the Pearl Harbor sewage system and the longstanding furor over the Red Hill fuel contamination, it’s sure to be an action-packed visit for the SecDef.

And given that Austin was the one to announce, back in March, the defueling and permanent closure of Red Hill, Hawaii can hope that his presence will put due focus on that commitment.

More rent, utility relief on the way

A program to assist Oahu residents who need help paying the rent has received a new infusion of funds derived from the American Rescue Plan Act. Honolulu’s Rental and Utility Relief Program will temporarily reopen to accept up to 8,000 new applications at oneoahu.org/renthelp, beginning at 2 p.m. Monday. Assistance is available from the city call center, 808-768-2489, 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. weekdays, extended to 5:30 p.m. Monday.

Renters who previously received help but have not reached an 18-month limit can seek recertification from Catholic Charities Hawaii, rurp.recert@catholiccharitieshawaii.org, or the Council for Native Hawaiian Advancement, RURP@hawaiiancouncil.org.