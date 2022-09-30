Editorial | Off the News Off the News: Defense Secretary Austin to get earful Today Updated 7:54 p.m. Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story! U.S. Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin is in town for meetings today, according to military spokesmen. Read more Mahalo for reading the Honolulu Star-Advertiser! You're reading a premium story. Read the full story with our Print & Digital Subscription. Subscribe Now Read this story for free: Watch an ad or complete a survey Log In Already a subscriber? Log in now to continue reading this story. Activate Digital Account Print subscriber but without online access? Activate your Digital Account now. U.S. Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin is in town for meetings today, according to military spokesmen. These are not to be big media events, but given the recent problems with environmental violations at the Pearl Harbor sewage system and the longstanding furor over the Red Hill fuel contamination, it’s sure to be an action-packed visit for the SecDef. And given that Austin was the one to announce, back in March, the defueling and permanent closure of Red Hill, Hawaii can hope that his presence will put due focus on that commitment. More rent, utility relief on the way A program to assist Oahu residents who need help paying the rent has received a new infusion of funds derived from the American Rescue Plan Act. Honolulu’s Rental and Utility Relief Program will temporarily reopen to accept up to 8,000 new applications at oneoahu.org/renthelp, beginning at 2 p.m. Monday. Assistance is available from the city call center, 808-768-2489, 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. weekdays, extended to 5:30 p.m. Monday. Renters who previously received help but have not reached an 18-month limit can seek recertification from Catholic Charities Hawaii, rurp.recert@catholiccharitieshawaii.org, or the Council for Native Hawaiian Advancement, RURP@hawaiiancouncil.org. Previous Story Off the News: More time to reform land-use rules