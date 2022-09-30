comscore Editorial: Navy, clean up wastewater mess | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Editorial | Our View

Editorial: Navy, clean up wastewater mess

  • Today
  • Updated 7:24 p.m.

Rightly so, the Hawaii Department of Health (DOH) is taking the Navy’s repeated release of polluted wastewater at its treatment plant near Pearl Harbor very seriously, issuing a nearly $9 million penalty for “766 counts of discharging pollutants in exceedance of permit limits, 17 counts of unauthorized bypass, and 212 counts of operation and maintenance failures.” Read more

