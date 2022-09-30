comscore Hawaii’s attorney general declines to prosecute SHOPO leadership | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii’s attorney general declines to prosecute SHOPO leadership

  • By Peter Boylan pboylan@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 11:03 p.m.

The state Department of the Attorney General has declined to charge two leaders of the State of Hawaii Organization of Police Officers with misdemeanor extortion in connection with allegations contained in a civil suit filed by an ousted board member. Read more

