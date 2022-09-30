comscore Man accused of killing daughter refuses to appear in court | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

Man accused of killing daughter refuses to appear in court

  • By Leila Fujimori lfujimori@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:05 a.m.

Travis Rodrigues, who confessed to killing his 18-month-old daughter, Kytana Ancog, on Feb. 4, 2021, refused to participate in a court hearing Thursday to determine whether he is mentally fit to stand trial for second-degree murder, the second time he has defied the court’s order to appear. Read more

