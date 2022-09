Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Hawaii Dental Serv­ice has named Colbert Seto chief information officer. Seto began his career as an electrical engineer and transitioned to IT in 1998. He joins HDS with 25 years of IT leadership, having served as CIO for Ohana Pacific Health and Rehabilitation Hospital of the Pacific, and IT director for Hawaii Pacific Health. He also worked for American Savings Bank as senior vice and director of technology from 2013 to 2016.

Morgan Stanley’s Honolulu branch has announced the promotion of David Ching of the Ehrman Lee Bennett Ching Group to senior vice president and portfolio management director. Ching, a financial adviser with the firm, has been with the company since 2011.

Molokai Community Health Center has announced the addition of Dr. Raquel Cisneros to its clinical provider team. Cisneros is a board-certified family and community medicine physician with extensive experience working in underserved populations. She earned her medical degree at the University of Arizona and completed her family and community medicine training at the University of New Mexico as its chief resident.

