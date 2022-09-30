Hawaii receiver Alex Perry learns his family is safe from hurricane

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

After a day of agonizing stress, University of Hawaii football player Alex Perry was able to exhale. Read more

After a day of agonizing stress, University of Hawaii football player Alex Perry was able to exhale.

Perry confirmed family members and their home in Port Charlotte, Fla., survived Hurricane Ian’s devastating impact on the city 100 miles south of Tampa.

“My family is doing good,” Perry said after Thursday’s practice. “The city is shaken up from the hurricane. It was like the biggest one we’ve ever seen.”

Hurricane Ian’s impact was greater than Hurricane Charley’s, which caused severe damage in 2004. This time, there were reports Ian’s winds ripped away part of the roof at HCA Florida Fawcett Hospital, sending water into a section of the intensive-care unit.

The Tampa Bay Rays reported Charlotte Sports Park, their spring-training facility in Port Charlotte, also suffered damage.

“I’m just praying the people in my hometown are safe,” Perry said. “They’ve just got to get through it.”

While many left the area ahead of Ian’s arrival on Wednesday, Perry said, “my family chose not to evacuate.”

Perry said family members were together when the Ian struck Port Charlotte. “I’m glad they were all safe,” he said. “I’m pretty sure a little bit of water got inside, but not too much.”

Perry, a wideout, said he has focused on academics and football.

“I’ve got to do it for them,” Perry said of his family. “Every rep I take out here is just all for them. I know they’re going through (severe weather), but they want me to keep going hard. I keep going hard for my family. … With everything happening at home, I try to fight through it, so I can make it one day for my family. That’s my motivation.”

Perry, who is 6 feet 5 and 175 pounds, was a standout two-sport player at Port Charlotte High. He was named as an all-area receiver who earned a three-star rating from 247Sports.

He also was named as his region’s 5A Player of the Year in basketball. On senior night, he broke the school record with 49 points.

Perry was set to attend Coffeyville (Kan.) Community College when he received a call from UH receivers coach Jared Ursua in May.

“He ended up getting me and my family’s attention,” Perry said. Soon after, he received a scholarship offer from the Rainbow Warriors.

Perry, who is on track to redshirt this season, competes on the scout offense that goes against the Warriors’ starting defense every practice.

“I always try to keep a good mind knowing my time is going to come,” Perry said. “It’s been good going against the No. 1s in practice and getting better. I’m trying to learn.”

During drills, he also has embraced the retrofitted offense, which now includes run-and-shoot elements. “It offers a lot of choices,” Perry said. “There’s a lot of freedom in the offense.”