Column: Hao mai ka makani pāhili, e‘e mai ke kai

Synopsis: The hurricane that hit Florida was potent. It was ranked at No. 5 among all Florida hurricanes. Despite the warnings, there are still people who chose to stay on or who did not have the means to leave. Read more

Aloha käkou e nä hoa heluhelu. Eia au ke käkau nei i këia moæolelo i ka P3, a ke hü aæe nei ke aloha no nä hoa känaka e hoæomanawanui ala i ka makani pähili e ulupä ana i nä kapa kai o Florida. Aia nö paha kauwahi hoa heluhelu ma laila e æimi ala i wahi e maluhia ai. He leo aloha këia iä æoukou me ka lana pü o ka manaæo e emi koke mai ana ka makani a e kuæu hoæi ke kai i eæe mai ma uka o ua æäina lä. He külana küpilikiæi æiæo nö ko nä känaka o ka noho paæa æana i laila, pehea ke kanaka nui a kanaka iki paha. Aia nö paha ka pakele æana a he æauheæe aku i nä æäina æäkau, i Martha’s Vineyard paha, i wahi e noho palekana ai. æO käkou naæe e noho nei ma ko Hawaiæi pae æäina, ua pömaikaæi i ka hühewa mau æana o ia æano makani a hala wale aku me ka ulupä æole æana mai i ko käkou mau kapa kai.

I këia au naæe o ka mahana æana mai o nä kai, e mähuahua ana ka nui o nä makani pähili e kupu mai ana mai æö a æö o ka honua, a me ka nui hoæi o ko läkou æano æoæolokü. I höæailona nui ia no käkou ma Hawaiæi nei e maliu ai, a e hoæololi ai i ke æano o ko käkou nohona ma o ka hoæëmi æana i ka nui o ka æailea a käkou e puhi nei. A æo ke kalaiwa æana i nä kaæa kekahi kumu nui i haumia ai ka lewa lipo a paæa ai ka wela ma loko mai o ia palena. æO ia wela nö kekahi kumu e hele uluulu nei nä makani a pähilihili mai i nä moku.

I këia wä o ke käkau æia æana o nei moæolelo, ua hiki aku ka makani pähili ma Florida i ke külana 4. Ua ana æia ka ikaika o ka pä æana mai o ka makani, he 130 mile o ka hola, a e hao ana nä makani kokololio me ka wikiwiki loa, he 180 mile o ka hola. Ua kapa æia këlä makani ma Florida æo Ian ka inoa, a æo ka nui o kona ikaika, ua puka æo ia ma ka helu æelima o nä makani pähili i kipa aku iä Florida. Eia nö kä hoæi æo ia ke pahu nei i ke kai i uka o ka æäina, a no ke æano pälahalaha o ia æäina, ke hälana nei ka wai kai i uka. I loko o nä kiæi e höæike æia maila ma luna o ke kïwï, æo ka hohonu loa o kahi wai kai e hälana lä, e æau ana kä hoæi nä kaæa i ke alanui! Eia hoæi, ke wänana æia nei ka piæi æana o ia wai kai a he 18’ ke kiæekiæe. Ua pio ka uila a ua wäwahi æia hoæi nä kumu läæau a waiho läläkukui nä lälä ma æö a ma æaneæi. Eia hou hoæi, e hemo mai ana nä kaupoku o kekahi mau hale a lele aæe i ka lewa.

æAæole e pau koke ana ia pähili æia o Florida. Eia ke kolo wale aæe nei æo Ian i ka æäkau, he 8 wale nö mile o ka hola kona wikiwiki. æO ka wäwahi æana a ka wai kai a me ka makani, æaæole nö ia e pau koke. E liæuliæu ana naæe a hoæohewahewa ka æino. A eia ka mea æäpiki. Ua holo ka manaæo o kahi poæe e noho paæa ma laila, i loko nö o ka nui o nä leo hölina e paipai ana a e aæoaæo ana hoæi iä läkou e haæalele i ia wahi. He minamina paha kekahi o ia poæe i kä läkou mau waiwai, a æo kekahi poæe æaeæa naæe, æaæohe wahi waiwai a æaæohe wahi kälä e kau ai ma luna o ke kaæa æöhua a uku i ka hökele ke höæea aku i kahi palekana. A no laila, e nui ana paha ka æeha a me ka make. A hala aæe ka makani, e mau ana nö nä hopena e makaæu ai. æAæohe wai, æaæohe uila, kau ka æöpala ma æö a ma æaneæi, a e nui ana ka poæe ua nalo!

