It seems only fair.

For more than 20 years, Honolulu has set limits on North Shore surf contests at four different breaks, allowing 16 events during the surf season at each of the four. The rest of the time, North Shore beaches are open to the public, and the surf available to anyone who’s stoked.

In contrast, 21 surf events were held this year on Oahu’s South Shore. Meanwhile, the city’s Department of Parks and Recreation (DPR) has no limits on their number or timing. Even the number of contests is somewhat unpredictable, 2020’s COVID-19 restrictions aside: There were seven surf events in 2019, 13 in 2021 — and that impressive 21 this year (so far).

At present, “DPR does its best to not permit surf activities on consecutive weekends,” DPR spokesman Nathan Serota told the Star-Advertiser. “This is a guideline and is not a codified rule.”

DPR is now evaluating new Shore Water Rules. Serota said they are being created to “ensure a balance that protects recreational surfers’ access to breaks.” Protecting access should be the goal.

Well-crafted rules will provide clarity and transparency, eliminate guesswork and discourage favoritism. They can be tailored to preserve access for local surfers and to provide for adequate event and contest time.

South Shore surfer and retired businessman Tim Garry, who has called for South Shore contest limits since 2017, laments that the Queen’s Surf Break has been closed to the general public 28 days between June 1 and Sept. 18, often by multiday tournaments. That should raise eyebrows.

Some contests could go to other popular South Shore breaks, Garry suggests, easing crowding at Queen’s — and that option should be considered during the process.

A public hearing had been planned in the summer of 2020 to consider South Shore surf limits, but the pandemic delayed it. Since then, the city has conducted a survey of public sentiment on proposed shore water rules, and Mayor Rick Blangiardi’s administration has authorized a Shore Water Advisory Group that includes surfers to make recommendations and hear from the public on the issue.

Once the city drafts rules, there will be public review and a public hearing. The city expects to finalize the Shore Water Rules by spring 2023, before applications open for the next North Shore triennial schedule of surf events.