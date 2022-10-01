comscore Defense secretary calls closing Red Hill ‘right thing to do’ | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

Defense secretary calls closing Red Hill ‘right thing to do’

  • By Kevin Knodell kknodell@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:26 a.m.
  • CHAD J. MCNEELEY / DEPARTMENT OF DEFENSE Defense Secretary Lloyd J. Austin III, left, greeted Navy Rear Adm. John Wade, commander of Joint Task Force-Red Hill, on Friday.

    CHAD J. MCNEELEY / DEPARTMENT OF DEFENSE

Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin visited the Navy’s Red Hill Bulk Fuel Storage Facility on Friday and met with newly formed Joint Task Force Red Hill’s commander, Rear Adm. John Wade, to discuss plans to defuel the facility. Read more

