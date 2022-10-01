Federal officials approve Oahu’s shortened rail route
By Dan Nakaso dnakaso@staradvertiser.com
Today
Updated 12:25 a.m.
Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!
CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / AUG. 19
The Honolulu rail transit project will receive $744 million from the Federal Transportation Administration to continue the rail line to the Civic Center station. An elevated section of rail stands on Kamehameha Highway near Middle Street.
CRAIG T. KOJIMA / CKOJIMA@ STARADVERTISER.COM
The Federal Transportation Administration approved funding Friday for a shortened rail route. A train stopped Monday near Leeward Community College with workers nearby.