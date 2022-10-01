comscore Federal officials approve Oahu’s shortened rail route | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Federal officials approve Oahu’s shortened rail route

  • By Dan Nakaso dnakaso@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:25 a.m.
  • CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / AUG. 19 The Honolulu rail transit project will receive $744 million from the Federal Transportation Administration to continue the rail line to the Civic Center station. An elevated section of rail stands on Kamehameha Highway near Middle Street.

  • CRAIG T. KOJIMA / CKOJIMA@ STARADVERTISER.COM The Federal Transportation Administration approved funding Friday for a shortened rail route. A train stopped Monday near Leeward Community College with workers nearby.

The FTA’s approval means that HART will receive $125 million in federal funding and an additional $250 million when HART awards a contract for the final stretch of track and station in Kakaako at the so-called Civic Center station, scheduled for 2024. Read more

