Korean choreographers teach University of Hawaii students for upcoming show
By Linsey Dower ldower@staradvertiser.com
Today
Updated 12:26 a.m.
Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!
CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM
University of Hawaii at Manoa students — Hannah Archer, left, Jennah Jordan, Nani Marcos, Liahna Sedillo and Tommy Gillard — practiced “The Battle Against Invisible Fear” on Wednesday. The dance was choreographed by guest instructor Samjin Kim of the Korea National University of the Arts.
CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM
Associate professor of dance Kara Jhalak Miller speaks to her students.
CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM
Jennah Jordan practiced moves Wednesday for an upcoming performance.
CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM
Hannah Archer practiced moves Wednesday for an upcoming performance.
CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM
University of Hawaii at Manoa dancers include Hannah Archer, front; second row from left, Nani Marcos, Liahna Sedillo and Alaina Cota; third row (partially visible) Jennah Jordan; and last row from left, Tommy Gillard, Jean Carlo Carrio Mendez and Iana Weingrad.