The Chaminade women’s volleyball team remained undefeated in PacWest play, defeating Point Loma 25-20, 25-16, 23-25, 25-18 on Friday in San Diego.

With the win, Chaminade (12-6, 7-0 PacWest) moved into sole possession of first place in the conference. Greta Corti and Sasha Colombo each had 12 kills, while Brooklen Pe’a added 11.

Point Loma (11-4, 6-1) got 13 kills from Abigail Nua and 12 kills from Torina Hommes.