Kailua’s Caysen Samson took over for his injured cousin at running back and helped rally the Surfriders to victory Friday. Read more

Samson rushed 12 times for 71 yards and two second-half touchdowns and host Kailua benefited from special teams miscues by Farrington in a 24-13 victory in an OIA Division I game.

Samson, who didn’t have a rushing attempt prior to the game, filled in for Koyo Kekauoha, who went down with an injury late in the first quarter.

“I was kind of nervous at first, but I knew my line had me and had my back,” Samson said.

Kailua (3-2-1, 3-1) remained one game behind division leader Waipahu (6-1, 5-0) in the loss column.

“I told them, we take care of this and it’ll be a crash course with Waipahu,” said Kailua coach Joseph Wong. “They have no losses, we got one loss. We want to try and even the playing field.”

The Surfriders got within 13-9 with 1:16 to go in the third quarter on a safety after the snap by Farrington in punt formation sailed high and out of the end zone.

Kailua received the free kick and scored on a 21-yard run by Samson with 9:54 remaining in the game. Maa Fonoti ran in the 2-point conversion to give Kailua a 17-13 lead.

Another high snap by Farrington in punt formation gave Kailua the ball at the 23. Samson scored from eight yards out to put the Surfriders ahead 24-13 with 2:10 left.

Kailua scored on its possession with Kekauoha powering in off the left side from 11 yards out. Kai Fraser’s PAT kick made it 7-0 with 6:58 left in the first quarter.

The Governors tied it on Ikaika Kuaana-Lacno’s 4-yard run off the right side and Jason Felipe’s PAT kick with 6:20 remaining before halftime.

Farrington went up 13-7 on its next possession on an 83-yard scoring pass from Zechariah Molitau, who caught a lateral on the right side, to a wide-open Kamakana Tisalona-Perez with 3:35 left in the half. The PAT kick was blocked.

Fonoti completed 21 of 31 for 221 yards and Nainoa Smith-Akana had 12 catches for 152 yards for Kailua.

“He has to take what is available, and nine out of 10 times, Nainoa will be open,” Wong said.

Kailua linebacker Garrick Pahinui had three sacks in the first half.

The Governors also botched another snap in punt formation in the second half and the punter was tackled for a loss.

KAILUA 24, FARRINGTON 13

At Kailua

Farrington (4-4, 2-2) 0 13 0 0 — 13

Kailua (3-2-1, 3-1) 7 0 2 15 — 24

Kail—Koyo Kekauoha 11 run (Kai Fraser kick)

Farr—Ikaika Kuaana-Lacno 4 run (Jason Felipe kick)

Farr—Kamakana Tisalona-Perez 83 pass

from Zechariah Molitau (kick blocked)

Kail—safety, ball snapped out of end zone

Kail—Caysen Samson 21 run (Maa Fonoti run)

Kail—Samson 8 run (Fraser kick)

RUSHING—Farrington: Kingston Miles 9-39, Molitau 2-24, Keona Taba 1-11, Kuaana-Lacno 2-4, MJ Moreno 3-(minus 4), Tisalona-Perez 1-(minus 8), Chansen Smith 3-(minus 27), team 3-(minus 40). Kailua: Samson 12-71, Kekauoha 7-39, Makena Kihoi-Zukeran 2-12, Fonoti 9-2, Jathan Bejarano 1-(minus 4), team 2-(minus 11).

PASSING—Farrington: Moreno 6-16-1-59, Smith 3-4-0-11, Molitau 1-1-0-83. Kailua: Fonoti 21-31-0-221, Romeo Ortiz 0-1-0-0.

RECEIVING—Farrington: Molitau 4-28, Tanoa McKenzie-Faumui 3-29, Tisalona-Perez 2-99, Kuaana-Lacno 1-(minus 3). Kailua: Nainoa Smith-Akana 12-152, Bejarano 6-40, Solomon Keanui-Demello 2-19, Ortiz 1-10.