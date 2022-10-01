Scoreboard | Sports Scoreboard – Oct. 1, 2022 Today Updated 11:50 p.m. Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story! Read more Mahalo for reading the Honolulu Star-Advertiser! You're reading a premium story. Read the full story with our Print & Digital Subscription. Subscribe Now Read this story for free: Watch an ad or complete a survey Log In Already a subscriber? Log in now to continue reading this story. Activate Digital Account Print subscriber but without online access? Activate your Digital Account now. CALENDAR TODAY AIR RIFLERY ILH: Punahou vs. Pac-Five (boys and girls), 12:30 p.m. at Our Redeemer Lutheran Church; Saint Louis at Hanalani (boys), 12:30 p.m.; La Pietra at Hanalani (girls), 12:30 p.m.; Island Pacific at Kamehameha (boys and girls), 1 p.m.; Mid-Pacific at Sacred Hearts (girls), 2 p.m. OIA East: Kalani at Kaiser; Kahuku at Kalaheo; Roosevelt at Kaimuki; Kaimuki at Castle; Kailua at Farrington. Matches start at 1 p.m. OIA West: Nanakuli at Leilehua; Kapolei at Radford; Waialua at Waianae; Campbell at Waipahu. Matches start at 1 p.m. CROSS COUNTRY College men and women: Hawaii Hilo Invitational, TIME TBD at Hawaii Grand Naniloa Resort. OIA: Qualifying Meet, 2 p.m. at Kalani. FOOTBALL ILH: Saint Louis (I-AA) vs. Damien, 4 p.m. at Kamehameha; Saint Louis at Kamehameha, 7 p.m. OIA Open Division: Campbell at Kapolei, 6:30 p.m. OIA Division II: McKinley at Waialua, 6 p.m.; Kaiser vs. Kalaheo, 6:30 p.m. at Kailua; Nanakuli vs. Kaimuki, 6:30 p.m. at Roosevelt. KAYAKING ILH: Distance, boys heats at 4 p.m. and girls heats 5 p.m. at Ala Wai Canal. SOCCER PacWest: Academy or Art vs. Hawaii Hilo, women at 12:30 p.m.; men at 3 p.m. Games at Vulcan Soccer Field. PacWest: Dominican vs. Chaminade, women at 1 p.m.; men at 3:30 p.m. Games at Saint Louis School. VOLLEYBALL ILH Division I girls: Punahou at Mid-Pacific, 2 p.m.; Kamehameha at ‘Iolani, 2:30 p.m. ILH Division II girls: Hanalani at Le Jardin, 2 p.m.; Damien at Maryknoll, 2 p.m.; ‘Iolani II vs. University, 2:30 p.m. at Klum gym; Punahou II at Sacred Hearts, 3:30 p.m. SUNDAY PADDLING Gilbert Silva Memorial Canoe Race: 9 a.m. at Hawaii Kai SOCCER Big West women: Long Beach State vs. Hawaii, 4 p.m. at Waipio Peninsula Soccer Stadium. WATER POLO ILH Varsity II Boys Mid-Pacific 15, ‘Iolani 5 Goal-Scorers—‘Iolani: Vance Maeshiro 3, Wan Hao Sun, Spencer Churchill. Mid-Pacific: Bailey Bhattacharyya 4, Derek Hunsaker 3, Nelu Racsa 2, Finley Razee 2, Samuel Matthews 2, Shay McElroy, Riah Leoiki. BULLETIN BOARD KAHUKU HIGH & INTERMEDIATE Kahuku High & Intermediate School is accepting head coach applications for the following sports: Swimming, Softball, JV Girls Soccer. Email resumes to: Kahuku High School Athletic Director: Gillian Yamagata, CAA gillian.yamagata@k12.hi.us Applications must be received by October 7 at 5 p.m. Interviews will be set the following week. Previous Story Television and radio – Oct. 1, 2022