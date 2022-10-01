Scoreboard – Oct. 1, 2022

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

CALENDAR

TODAY

AIR RIFLERY

ILH: Punahou vs. Pac-Five (boys and girls), 12:30 p.m. at Our Redeemer Lutheran Church; Saint Louis at Hanalani (boys), 12:30 p.m.; La Pietra at Hanalani (girls), 12:30 p.m.; Island Pacific at Kamehameha (boys and girls), 1 p.m.; Mid-Pacific at Sacred Hearts (girls), 2 p.m.

OIA East: Kalani at Kaiser; Kahuku at Kalaheo; Roosevelt at Kaimuki; Kaimuki at Castle; Kailua at Farrington. Matches start at 1 p.m.

OIA West: Nanakuli at Leilehua; Kapolei at Radford; Waialua at Waianae; Campbell at Waipahu. Matches start at 1 p.m.

CROSS COUNTRY

College men and women: Hawaii Hilo Invitational, TIME TBD at Hawaii Grand Naniloa Resort. OIA: Qualifying Meet, 2 p.m. at Kalani.

FOOTBALL

ILH: Saint Louis (I-AA) vs. Damien, 4 p.m. at Kamehameha; Saint Louis at Kamehameha, 7 p.m. OIA Open Division: Campbell at Kapolei, 6:30 p.m. OIA Division II: McKinley at Waialua, 6 p.m.; Kaiser vs. Kalaheo, 6:30 p.m. at Kailua; Nanakuli vs. Kaimuki, 6:30 p.m. at Roosevelt.

KAYAKING

ILH: Distance, boys heats at 4 p.m. and girls heats 5 p.m. at Ala Wai Canal.

SOCCER

PacWest: Academy or Art vs. Hawaii Hilo, women at 12:30 p.m.; men at 3 p.m. Games at Vulcan Soccer Field. PacWest: Dominican vs. Chaminade, women at 1 p.m.; men at 3:30 p.m. Games at Saint Louis School.

VOLLEYBALL

ILH Division I girls: Punahou at Mid-Pacific, 2 p.m.; Kamehameha at ‘Iolani, 2:30 p.m.

ILH Division II girls: Hanalani at Le Jardin, 2 p.m.; Damien at Maryknoll, 2 p.m.; ‘Iolani II vs. University, 2:30 p.m. at Klum gym; Punahou II at Sacred Hearts, 3:30 p.m.

SUNDAY

PADDLING

Gilbert Silva Memorial Canoe Race: 9 a.m. at Hawaii Kai

SOCCER

Big West women: Long Beach State vs. Hawaii, 4 p.m. at Waipio Peninsula Soccer Stadium.

WATER POLO

ILH Varsity II Boys

Mid-Pacific 15, ‘Iolani 5

Goal-Scorers—‘Iolani: Vance Maeshiro 3, Wan Hao Sun, Spencer Churchill. Mid-Pacific: Bailey Bhattacharyya 4, Derek Hunsaker 3, Nelu Racsa 2, Finley Razee 2, Samuel Matthews 2, Shay McElroy, Riah Leoiki.

BULLETIN BOARD

KAHUKU HIGH & INTERMEDIATE

Kahuku High & Intermediate School is accepting head coach applications for the following sports: Swimming, Softball, JV Girls Soccer. Email resumes to: Kahuku High School Athletic Director: Gillian Yamagata, CAA gillian.yamagata@k12.hi.us

Applications must be received by October 7 at 5 p.m. Interviews will be set the following week.