Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

This week’s synopses

“Dearest Lady”

Episodes 89-90

6:40 p.m. today

Young-kwang overhears a conversation between Heung-gia and Se-ran about Ah-reum’s father’s case. He worries that Ah-reum will find out about it. He tells Kang-ho that he hopes Kang-ho’s love for Ah-reum won’t fade. Heung-gia schemes again as Ah-reum and Kang-ho’s wedding approaches. Kang-ho is faced with reality.

Episodes 91-92

7:45 p.m. today

Young-kwang can’t take his eyes off Ah-reum in her gown on her wedding day. Young-kwang and Ah-reum exchange pleasantries. The ceremony begins and Ah-reum and Kang-ho are ready to exchange their vows. Heung-gia tries to tell Kang-ho the secret. Kang-mi asks Young-kwang to meet her but he flat out refuses. Ah-reum is put in an unexpected situation while following Heung-gia.

“Today’s Webtoon”

Episode 15

6:45 p.m. Monday

Ma Eum barely manages to upload Weapon Peeve in time for the deadline. Jang Man Cheol makes his final appeal for the webtoon team at the executive meeting, while Goo Jun Yeong resolves to protect the team in his own way.

Episode 16 (Finale)

6:50 p.m. Tuesday

Jang Man Cheol and Seok Ji Hyung are shocked to learn that Baek Eo Jin hasn’t awakened after his operation. Everyone worries as they wait to see if he will wake up. On Ma Eum and Kwon Yeong Bae battle it out over an artist in the Neon Webtoon contest.

“Secret House”

Episodes 5-6

7:45 p.m. Wednesday

The search for Ji-hwan’s mother continues. Sook-jin goes to Taebaek to try to find Kyeong-seon. Kyeong-­seon pleads with the police to find her home, but Nurse Yoo gets in the way. Chairman Nam collapses.

Episodes 7-8

7:45 p.m. Thursday

Ji-hwan gets a tip about his mother’s whereabouts and runs to find her. Sook-jin frantically rushes to have Kyeong-seon moved to another facility. Seol falls ill, needing a transplant.

“Sword and Flowers”

Episode 15

7:50 p.m. Friday

Yeon Gaesomun blames Yeon Namsang for the failed attack and promotes Yeon Chung. Muyeong is on the verge of being discovered; Yeon Chung soon learns her identity and questions her motive for her infiltration.

Episode 16

7:50 p.m. Saturday

Geumhwadan kidnaps Yeon Chung’s mother to protect Muyeong after her identity is revealed. Yeon Chung embarks on a mission alone to rescue his mother. Geumhwadan goes back on their promise.

Jeff Chung is general manager of KBFD TV, which televises Korean dramas with English subtitles. Reach him at 521-8066 or jeffchung@kbfd.com.