American linguist and ­philosopher Noam Chomsky, novelist John Irving and multimedia entrepreneur Seth Godin are three of the notable participants scheduled for the 17th Annual Hawai‘i Book &Music Festival. The free festival, which is presented in partnership with the University of Hawai‘i at Manoa, began Saturday and will run daily via Zoom meetings through Oct. 31.

Godin will talk with Hawaii’s Jeffrey Mikulina about his recent project, “The Carbon Almanac: It’s Not Too Late. Facts. Connection. Action,” a book described as a call to action on climate change presented in the style of the 1970s-vintage “Whole Earth Catalog,” at noon Wednesday. Godin also will be taking questions about his work as an internet executive and author.

Irving, best known for his blockbuster novels including “The World According to Garp” and “A Prayer for Owen Meany,” and for his Academy Award-winning adaptation for film of his 1985 novel, “The Cider House Rules,” will appear with contemporary bestselling author Jason Reynolds in a panel discussion moderated by their publisher, Jonathan Karp, at 1 p.m. Oct. 13.

Chomsky will bring perspectives honed by more than 70 years of research, writing and political activism to a conversation with Jeffrey Watumull, chief philosophy officer and director of artificial intelligence at Oceanit, an international think tank headquartered in Honolulu, at 4 p.m. Oct. 27. Chomsky and Watumull will contemplate four age-old questions — What is life? What is intelligence? Are we alone in the universe? Can machines think?

Hawaii authors in the spotlight this year include Garrett Hongo (“The Perfect Sound: A Memoir in Stereo”), Angela Nishimoto (“Isabella’s Daughter”), Cedric Yamanaka (“Made in Hawai‘i”) and Lee A. Tonouchi, who edited the upcoming “Chiburu: Anthology of Hawai‘i Okinawan Literature.”

Hawaiian culture and history are the subject of Zoom sessions on mo‘o (described as “Hawaiian reptilian water deities”), campaigns to restore Hawaiian fishponds, the history of statues honoring island notables, the legacy of musician Eddie Kamae, the strategy of Kamehameha III in preserving the independence of the Hawaiian nation and a new look at Samuel Manaiakalani Kamakau’s classic 19th-century history of ­Hawaii.

Panel discussions on “Systemic Corruption in Hawai‘i” and “Red Hill: The Medical and Legal Implications” will explore contemporary issues of concern to all island residents.

Keiki Day on Oct. 22 is devoted to family-friendly programming. Confirmed as of press time are Mr. Steve the Music Man at noon, Hawaii’s resident storyteller Jeff Gere at 2 p.m. and author Graham Salisbury (“Under the Blood-Red Sun”) talking with author/illustrator James Rumford at 6 p.m.

See the entire schedule and register for events at HBMF.online.