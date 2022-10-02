comscore Judge dismisses DUI charge against state lawmaker Matthew LoPresti | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

Judge dismisses DUI charge against state lawmaker Matthew LoPresti

  • By Andrew Gomes agomes@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:35 a.m.
  • COURTESY HONOLULU POLICE DEPARTMENT Matthew LoPresti

    COURTESY HONOLULU POLICE DEPARTMENT

    Matthew LoPresti

State Rep. Matthew LoPresti was cleared of a driving under the influence of an intoxicant charge, nearly three months after being arrested on suspicion of the misdemeanor offense. Read more

Previous Story
Defense secretary calls closing Red Hill ‘right thing to do’

Scroll Up