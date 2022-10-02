comscore Tale of two stadiums: San Diego’s new multiuse facility offers a glimpse of what is possible for Hawaii | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Tale of two stadiums: San Diego’s new multiuse facility offers a glimpse of what is possible for Hawaii

  • By Dave Reardon dreardon@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:35 a.m.
  • DENIS POROY / SPECIAL TO THE STAR-ADVERTISER Snapdragon Stadium was opened less than three years after the last event at the old stadium, the 2019 Holiday Bowl. Aloha Stadium held its last UH football game in December 2020.

  • DENIS POROY / SPECIAL TO THE STAR-ADVERTISER Fans posed for a selfie on opening day for Snapdragon Stadium on Sept. 3 in San Diego. The stadium opened less than three years after the last event at the old stadium.

  • DENIS POROY / SPECIAL TO THE STAR-ADVERTISER The concession stands at Snapdragon Stadium on opening day.

  • DENIS POROY / SPECIAL TO THE STAR-ADVERTISER The San Diego State Aztecs played on the new natural-­grass field. Concession areas accommodate the stadium’s 35,000-seat capacity.

As the UH football team prepares to travel to San Diego to play the Aztecs at their new facility Saturday, state leaders have yet to unveil their latest “different direction” plan for replacing the original Aloha Stadium. Read more

