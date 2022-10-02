comscore Ward Village builder charges buyers separate fee to cover school impact assessment | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

Ward Village builder charges buyers separate fee to cover school impact assessment

  • By Andrew Gomes agomes@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:34 a.m.
  • JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM Some Ward Village homebuyers have been surprised to learn that their closing costs include a school impact fee the state charges the developer, since the fee is usually reflected in the home price. The 565-unit Ko‘ula in Ward Village welcomed its first residents last month.

    JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM

    Some Ward Village homebuyers have been surprised to learn that their closing costs include a school impact fee the state charges the developer, since the fee is usually reflected in the home price. The 565-unit Ko‘ula in Ward Village welcomed its first residents last month.

A developer selling new homes in urban Honolulu wants every buyer to know they are paying to help the state expand public school capacity in an area of high residential growth. Read more

Previous Story
Defense secretary calls closing Red Hill ‘right thing to do’

Scroll Up