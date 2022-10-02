Campbell eclipses Kapolei

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Jaron-Keawe Sagapolutele passed for four touchdowns as No. 4 Campbell overwhelmed No. 6 Kapolei, 38-19, on Saturday night at the Hurricanes’ field.

The visiting Sabers got a big performance from versatile Tana Togafau-Tavui, who caught seven passes for 192 yards and a TD, and also completed a 29-yard pass. Two of Sagapolutele’s scoring strikes were to 6-foot-5 senior wide receiver Mason Muaau.

Campbell improved to 3-2 in OIA Open Division play (5-2 overall), while Kapolei (5-2, 2-2) lost its second in a row. Togafau-Tavui was a starter at quarterback earlier in his career.

Campbell did what it could to contain Kapolei’s elusive playmaking quarterback, Tama Amisone. He finished with 26 rushing yards on 11 carries against the Sabers’ defensive containment.

“We spent two hours (every practice) working on it,” Campbell coach Darren Johnson said.

The Sabers also controlled the line of scrimmage to an extent, rushing for 96 yards on 19 attempts. Miles Parlet led the backfield with 63 yards on nine carries.

“We worked on it at practice, got some good some stuff done and it was part of our game tonight,” Johnson said.

Christian Wyckstandt’s 32-yard field goal from the left hash opened the scoring for Campbell with 4:33 left in the opening quarter.

Kapolei’s offense was stifled until Amisone picked up 19 yards in the open field. The Hurricanes went into hurry-up mode and drove into Sabers’ territory. Amisone found Diezel Kamoku in the left corner of the end zone for a 9-yard touchdown pass. The ‘Canes led 6-3 with 11:52 left in the second quarter.

The Sabers marched right down the field in response. On fourth and 5, Sagapolutele’s spiral to the right corner of the end zone found Muaau for a 10-yard TD. Muaau was injured on the play, and Campbell led 10-6 with 8:51 left in the first half.

After a Kapolei punt, Sagapolutele found Togafau-Tavui open on a deep post route for an 80-yard TD. The Sabers led 16-6 with 6:07 to go in the first half.

Kapolei got the benefit of two Campbell penalties on a punt, but still stalled out at the Sabers’ 44-yard line. After the turnover on downs, Sagapolutele marched his offense 56 yards in 11 plays, firing a 9-yard TD pass through double coverage to Muaau near the right pylon. After a 2-point pass from Sagapolutele to Togafau-Tavui, Campbell led 24-6 with 10 seconds left before intermission.

The ‘Canes drove 76 yards in 13 plays, benefiting from two personal foul flags on Campbell. Amisone’s 6-yard keeper to the left pylon brought Kapolei within 24-13 with 6:05 to go in the third quarter.

The Hurricanes were on the move again after a three-and-out by Campbell. Kapolei drove to the Sabers’ 22-yard line, but on a fourth-and-10 pass by Amisone, defensive back Malik Jackson made a diving deflection in the end zone.

Campbell cashed in with a 78-yard scoring march in 13 plays. The Sabers faced third-and-38 from their 43-yard line, got a 26-yard pass from Sagapolutele to Rowen Bucao, and then a 29-yard pass from Togafau-Tavui to Chauncee Lopez on fourth-and-7. Lopez ran in for a 2-yard TD on the next play, opening Campbell’s lead to 31-13 with 6:34 remaining.

The game came to a halt with 5:28 left when Kapolei’s Vaimetua Kamakele suffered what appeared to be a neck injury during a punt return. A brace was placed around his neck and he was taken by ambulance to a hospital as a precaution.

—

At Kapolei

Campbell (5-2, 3-2) 3 21 0 14 — 38

Kapolei (5-2, 2-2) 0 6 7 6 — 19

Camp—FG Cristian Wyckstandt 32

Kapo—Diezel Kamoku 9 pass from Liatama Amisone (run failed)

Camp—Mason Muaau 10 pass from Jaron-Keawe Sagapolutele (Wyckstandt kick)

Camp—Tana Togafau-Tavui 80 pass from Sagapolutele (kick failed)

Camp—Muaau 9 pass from Sagapolutele (Togafau-Tavui pass from Sagapolutele)

Kapo—Amisone 6 run (Hurley Kennedy kick)

Camp—Chauncee Lopez 2 run (Wyckstandt kick)

Camp—Rowen Bucao 7 pass from Sagapolutele (Wyckstandt kick)

Kapo—Izaea Lino 10 pass from Amisone (Kennedy kick

RUSHING—Campbell: Miles Parlet 9-63, Lopez 3-18, Sagapolutele 4-16, Niko Scanlan 1-1, No. 26 1-0, Togafau-Tavui 1-(minus 2). Kapolei: Tryton Keli‘ikipi 15-52, Amisone 11-26, Tuli Tagovailoa-Amosa 2-10, Braedon Pieper 1-9, Shyson Cachuela 1-2.

PASSING—Campbell: Sagapolutele 20-32-0-288, Togafau-Tavui 1-1-0-29. Kapolei: Amisone 23-39-1-178, Tagovailoa-Amosa 0-1-0-0.

RECEIVING—Campbell: Togafau-Tavui7-192, Bucao 3-46, Kanoa Ferreira 1-31, Muaau 3-30, Parlet 3-8, Jourdain Berinobis-Pyne 2-3, T’nias Tavale 1-1. Kapolei: Malachi Tapaoan 7-66, Kamoku 6-50, Lino 5-35, Pieper 2-13 Hala‘i Kamohali‘i 1-10, Keli‘ikipi 2-4.

Junior varsity—Campbell 26, Kapolei 25.