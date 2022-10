Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Saint Louis wasn’t spectacular, just workmanlike, on Saturday against Kamehameha.

Kekahi Graham completed 24 of 33 passes for 316 yards and a touchdown and Ola Apduhan rushed for three scores as No. 5 Saint Louis used remarkable ball control to beat host Kamehameha 30-7 in an ILH Open Division game

Apduhan rushed 14 times for 97 yards for the Crusaders, who ran 48 first-half plays to the Warriors’ 12.

“In the first half, it was rough, sluggish a little bit, I missed a couple reads,” Graham said. “We got it together and everyone started jelling together.”

Saint Louis (3-3, 2-1) will face division leader Punahou next week. The Buffanblu beat the Crusaders 43-19 on Sept. 17.

“That’s a very big rivalry game for us,” Graham said. “The last game, we made a lot of mistakes. We’re going to make up for the mistakes and we’re going to better prepare ourselves for that game.”

The Crusaders had 432 yards of total offense, while the Warriors had 149.

Saint Louis ran 30 plays and gained 131 yards in the first quarter, while Kamehameha (0-5-1, 0-3) ran three and gained four.

The Crusaders drove to the Warriors’ 1-yard line on the game’s first possession, but a fumble on third down by Apduhan led to a loss of eight yards. An incomplete pass on the next play gave the ball to the Warriors.

“I take the blame for that fumble. As a running back, I should have just held on to the ball,” Apduhan said.

Saint Louis scored on its next drive on a 1-yard run by Apduhan on fourth down to cap a 21-play, 79-yard drive with 9:45 remaining before halftime. Makena Kauai’s PAT kick made it 7-0.

The Crusaders made it 14-0 on their next possession on a 14-yard pass from Graham to Chyler DeSilva with 3:33 left in the half.

Graham completed 18 of 27 passes for 220 yards in the first half for Saint Louis, which beat Kamehameha 49-14 on Sept. 10.

Warriors starting quarterback Kealii Ah Yat was injured in the second quarter and replaced by Jeven Bolos-Reyes. Ah Yat returned to start the second half.

The Crusaders scored on their first possession of the second half with Apduhan crossing the goal line from 7 yards out with 7:53 left in the third quarter, which made it 20-0.

The Warriors scored on a 1-yard sneak by Ah Yat and Brady Akau’s PAT kick with 4:09 left in the third, which cut the deficit to 20-7.

After forcing Kamehameha to turn the ball over on downs, Saint Louis scored on a 33-yard run by Apduhan with 9:10 remaining in the game to make it 27-7. The drive lasted five plays and covered 66 yards.

“I have to thank my O-line, they’re the ones opening the holes for me and just me running the ball and them blocking their (butts) off,” Apduhan.

Saint Louis’ Kauai made a 29-yard field goal with 4:12 remaining to cap the scoring.

—

At Kamehameha

Saint Louis (3-3, 2-1) 0 14 6 10 — 30

Kamehameha (0-5-1, 0-3) 0 0 7 0 — 7

StL—Ola Apduhan 1 run (Makena Kauai kick)

StL—Chyler DeSilva 14 pass from Kekahi Graham (Kauai kick)

StL—Apduhan 7 run (run failed)

KS—Kealii Ah Yat 1 run (Brady Akau kick)

StL—Apduhan 32 run (Kauai kick)

StL—FG Kauai 29

RUSHING—Saint Louis: Apduhan 14-97, Chaz Delto 5-2, Jahren Altura 2-27, Kaisa Lemau 1-3, Graham 7-(minus 13). Kamehameha: Dreyton Stone 15-61, Sunrise Solatorio 9-38, Jeven Bolos-Reyes 4-14, Ah Yat 6-(minus 22).

PASSING—Saint Louis: Graham 24-33-0-316. Kamehameha: Ah Yat 7-16-1-64, Bolos-Reyes 2-4-0-(-6).

RECEIVING—Saint Louis: Yosei Takahashi 6-74, DeSilva 6-52, Titan Lacaden 5-89, Nick Delgadillo 5-81, Will Reed 2-20. Kamehameha: Kaina Watson 3-23, Kala Hardie 3-19, Ty Perkins 2-7, Kahanu Kalahiki 1-9.

Also:

‘Iolani 37, Kamehameha I-AA 0

Damien 28, Saint Louis I-AA 22