Scoreboard – Oct. 2, 2022

CALENDAR

TODAY

PADDLING

Gilbert Silva Memorial Canoe Race: 9 a.m. at Hawaii Kai SOCCER Big West women: Long Beach State vs. Hawaii, 4 p.m. at Waipio Peninsula Soccer Stadium.

MONDAY

BOWLING

ILH boys: Assets vs. Island Pacific; ‘Iolani vs. Maryknoll; Damien vs. Hanalani; Mid-Pacific vs. Punahou. Matches start at 4:30 p.m. at Hickam Bowling Center.

OIA West: 5 p.m. at Schofield Bowling Center.

VOLLEYBALL

OIA East girls: Moanalua at Kaimuki, 5 p.m.; Castle at Anuenue, 5 p.m.; Kalani at Roosevelt, 7 p.m.; Kaiser at Kalaheo, 7 p.m.; Kailua at Kahuku, 7 p.m.; Farrington at McKinley, 7 p.m.

KAYAKING

ILH

ILH Distance Regatta

At Ala Wai Canal

Boys 2000 Meters 1

, Abhi Erukulapati, ‘Iolani, 8:43.59. 2, Charlie Keetley, Punahou, 8:46.83. 3, Waipuna Olores, Kamehameha, 9:00.16. 4, Deuce Kahanu, Kamehameha, 9:37.28. 5, Omni Miyamoto, Kamehameha, 9:41.69. 6, Anzu Hwang, Kamehameha, 9:43.27. 7, Micah Kekaula, Kamehameha, 9:46.57. 8, Rease Chong, Mid-Pacific, 9:50.99. 9, Taitea Sunaoka, Kamehameha, 9:57.22. 10, Misha Chertlin, ‘Iolani, 10:10.46.

Girls 2000 Meters

1, Tessia Mauai, Kamehameha, 9:35.50. 2, Knytly Sybounmy, Mid-Pacific, 9:59.65. 3, Shea Maurer, Punahou, 10:05.05. 4, Sabina Funasaki, Punahou, 10:18.21. 5, Hali’a Sniffen, Kamehameha, 10:30.66. 6, Kanoelani Sills, Punahou, 10:54.84. 7, Kaile Olson, Punahou, 10:55.30. 8, Kaiona Kim-Johnson, ‘Iolani, 11:08.46. 9, Mailelauliiolaka Brown, Kamehameha, 11:13.62. 10, Nautica Gentry-Balding, Punahou, 11:18.71.

VOLLEYBALL

ILH GIRLS

Punahou def. Mid-Pacific 25-14, 25-14, 25-14

Le Jardin def. Hanalani 25-15, 25-19, 25-15

Damien def. Maryknoll 25-22, 25-11, 25-18

‘Iolani def. Kamehameha 25-18, 25-19, 19-25, 25-18