Signs of Hawaiian Life – Oct. 2, 2022

  • While on a river cruise from Louisville, Ky., to Memphis, Tenn., Nelson and Nancy Smith of Honolulu stopped in Henderson, Ky., where they found the Kona Ice shave ice stand at the W.C. Handy Blues & Barbecue Festival in June. Photo by employee.

  • Joe Mastrantonio of Honolulu spotted the Aloha rent-a-bike stand outside of Mljet National Park on Mljet Island in Croatia, in May. Photo by Bette Mastrantonio.

  • Paris Bell of Kailua snapped a selfie in front of Pakalolo, a cannabis dispensary in Anchorage, Alaska, in June.

  • Makakilo resident Merlie Wilmeth discovered the Hawaiian Bros. Island Grill in Kansas City, Mo., in June. Photo by Kaipo Wilmeth.

