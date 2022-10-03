Officials say no threat to Hawaii after North Korean missile launch prompts brief alert in Japan

Emergency officials assured the public that there was no threat to Hawaii after North Korea shot a missile into the sea off Japan this afternoon — a launch that prompted the Japanese government to broadcast an alert to its citizens.

Hawaii Emergency Management Agency tweeted at 12:55 p.m. today, “No threat to Hawai’i: News reports indicate a ballistic missile was launched from North Korea toward Japan, and has now fallen into the Pacific Ocean. Authorities in Japan alerted the public and advised they take shelter. At this time NO threat to Hawai’i is anticipated.”

The missile launched Tuesday splashed down in waters to the east of Japan, the Japanese government said.

At 1:25 p.m., Hawaii EMA tweeted, “NHK television network is now reporting that Japan’s Coast Guard has confirmed that the projectile has fallen into the ocean. The network is airing a statement about the incident by Hirokazu Matsuno, Japan’s Chief Cabinet Secretary.”

The Japanese government had earlier broadcast a notice to the Japanese public that a North Korean missile was heading toward the northern part of the country.

“A missile has been launched, a missile has been launched,” were among some of the warnings read by broadcasters with television screens only showing a black screen with white text, according to Bloomberg News. It warned residents of less-populated areas of some remote islands — part of Tokyo as well as Hokkaido and Aomori prefectures — to take shelter from a missile fired from North Korea.

The latest launch comes after North Korea in late September fired off one of its biggest barrages of missiles in a week under leader Kim Jong Un.

NHK reported Japan’s Prime Minister Kishida Fumio condemned the repeated launches of ballistic missiles by North Korea.

On Jan. 13, 2018, Hawaii EMA made international news when it mistakenly sent a false missile alert warning to cell phones throughout the state, prompting confusion and panic until the error was officially corrected 38 minutes later.

Bloomberg News contributed to this report.