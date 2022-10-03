Editorial | Off the News Off the News: HART wins rest of federal funds Today Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story! Moments of celebration for rail come along infrequently enough, and Friday was certainly one of those: The Federal Transit Administration approved the recovery plan toward funding the Honolulu Authority for Rapid Transportation rail project. This frees the remaining $744 million in subsidy for construction on an officially shortened route. Read more Mahalo for reading the Honolulu Star-Advertiser! You're reading a premium story. Read the full story with our Print & Digital Subscription. Subscribe Now Read this story for free: Watch an ad or complete a survey Log In Already a subscriber? Log in now to continue reading this story. Activate Digital Account Print subscriber but without online access? Activate your Digital Account now. Moments of celebration for rail come along infrequently enough, and Friday was certainly one of those: The Federal Transit Administration approved the recovery plan toward funding the Honolulu Authority for Rapid Transportation rail project. This frees the remaining $744 million in subsidy for construction on an officially shortened route. HART is hoping to receive the first tranche of funds soon — there are still T’s to cross and I’s to dot — but having it within fairly easy reach is a good thing. Previous Story On Politics: After years of clear need for new stadium, 11th-hour fumble creates chaos over game plan