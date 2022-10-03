comscore Off the News: HART wins rest of federal funds | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Off the News: HART wins rest of federal funds

Moments of celebration for rail come along infrequently enough, and Friday was certainly one of those: The Federal Transit Administration approved the recovery plan toward funding the Honolulu Authority for Rapid Transportation rail project. This frees the remaining $744 million in subsidy for construction on an officially shortened route. Read more

