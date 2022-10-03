comscore Off the News: More repairs for Red Hill pipes | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Editorial | Off the News

Off the News: More repairs for Red Hill pipes

  • Today

A contractor assessing the Red Hill fuel storage pipelines’ condition has found 125 new repairs suggested to prepare the facility for defueling, and reidentified 28 that have already been called for. Meanwhile, just five of 43 critical repairs identified five months ago have been completed. Read more

Previous Story
On Politics: After years of clear need for new stadium, 11th-hour fumble creates chaos over game plan

Scroll Up