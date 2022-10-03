Off the News: More repairs for Red Hill pipes

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

A contractor assessing the Red Hill fuel storage pipelines’ condition has found 125 new repairs suggested to prepare the facility for defueling, and reidentified 28 that have already been called for. Meanwhile, just five of 43 critical repairs identified five months ago have been completed. Read more

The Department of Defense says the new deficiencies discovered shouldn’t extend its proposed timeline for draining the underground tanks by July 2024. But with 100 million gallons of fuel remaining in the tanks, Hawaii’s U.S. Sen. Brian Schatz said the DOD needs to expedite, and “treat this like an ongoing emergency.”