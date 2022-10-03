Editorial | Off the News Off the News: More repairs for Red Hill pipes Today Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story! A contractor assessing the Red Hill fuel storage pipelines’ condition has found 125 new repairs suggested to prepare the facility for defueling, and reidentified 28 that have already been called for. Meanwhile, just five of 43 critical repairs identified five months ago have been completed. Read more Mahalo for reading the Honolulu Star-Advertiser! You're reading a premium story. Read the full story with our Print & Digital Subscription. Subscribe Now Read this story for free: Watch an ad or complete a survey Log In Already a subscriber? Log in now to continue reading this story. Activate Digital Account Print subscriber but without online access? Activate your Digital Account now. A contractor assessing the Red Hill fuel storage pipelines’ condition has found 125 new repairs suggested to prepare the facility for defueling, and reidentified 28 that have already been called for. Meanwhile, just five of 43 critical repairs identified five months ago have been completed. The Department of Defense says the new deficiencies discovered shouldn’t extend its proposed timeline for draining the underground tanks by July 2024. But with 100 million gallons of fuel remaining in the tanks, Hawaii’s U.S. Sen. Brian Schatz said the DOD needs to expedite, and “treat this like an ongoing emergency.” Previous Story On Politics: After years of clear need for new stadium, 11th-hour fumble creates chaos over game plan