Editorial | Our View

Editorial: Crack down on derelict property

  • Today

Honolulu is on the right track in condemning a derelict apartment building at 1615 Ala Wai Blvd., after three years of unsuccessful efforts to buy the Waikiki property, and about two decades of neglect by the owner. Read more

