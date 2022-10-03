comscore Aloha Stadium redevelopment joins list of troubled, delayed Hawaii government projects | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Aloha Stadium redevelopment joins list of troubled, delayed Hawaii government projects

  • By Andrew Gomes agomes@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:05 a.m.
  • STAR-ADVERTISER Several Hawaii projects have taken much longer to complete than initially thought. The plan for the Hawai‘i Convention Center, under construction in 1996, endured many iterations before opening in 1997.

  • STAR-ADVERTISER Several Hawaii projects have taken much longer to complete than initially thought. Building the H-3 freeway, pictured in 1971, took three decades.

  • STAR-ADVERTISER Several Hawaii projects have taken much longer to complete than initially thought. Construction issues have delayed Honolulu’s rail system, which was originally slated to begin service four years ago.

  • STAR-ADVERTISER Several Hawaii projects have taken much longer to complete than initially thought. Aloha Tower Marketplace was only a part of the vision for the area, pictured in 1993.

  • CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM Aloha Stadium, pictured Friday, has not hosted a University of Hawaii football game since being condemned in December 2020. State leaders have yet to unveil their latest plan for replacing it.

Hawaii is littered with big public-facility development projects that have taken exorbitant stretches of time to produce compared with plans. Read more

