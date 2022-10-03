Aloha Stadium redevelopment joins list of troubled, delayed Hawaii government projects
By Andrew Gomes agomes@staradvertiser.com
Today
Updated 12:05 a.m.
Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!
STAR-ADVERTISER
Several Hawaii projects have taken much longer to complete than initially thought. The plan for the Hawai‘i Convention Center, under construction in 1996, endured many iterations before opening in 1997.
STAR-ADVERTISER
Several Hawaii projects have taken much longer to complete than initially thought. Building the H-3 freeway, pictured in 1971, took three decades.
STAR-ADVERTISER
Several Hawaii projects have taken much longer to complete than initially thought. Construction issues have delayed Honolulu’s rail system, which was originally slated to begin service four years ago.
STAR-ADVERTISER
Several Hawaii projects have taken much longer to complete than initially thought. Aloha Tower Marketplace was only a part of the vision for the area, pictured in 1993.
CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM
Aloha Stadium, pictured Friday, has not hosted a University of Hawaii football game since being condemned in December 2020. State leaders have yet to
unveil their latest plan for replacing it.