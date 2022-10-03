comscore Endemic forest envisioned near Haleiwa | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

Endemic forest envisioned near Haleiwa

  • By Timothy Hurley thurley@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 11:21 p.m.

A Haleiwa landowner and the Hawaiian Legacy Reforestation Initiative nonprofit are teaming up to create what is described as the largest managed endemic Hawaiian forest on Oahu. Read more

