Stalled Waikiki noise bills get new chance for hearings | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

Stalled Waikiki noise bills get new chance for hearings

  • By Allison Schaefers aschaefers@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:05 a.m.
  • GEORGE F. LEE / 2021 Some Waikiki street performers say they think Bill 43 on “noise disturbance” targets them. Alejandro “Flex” Garibay, of the street performance group United Pros, engages the audience as they perform on Kalakaua Avenue in Waikiki.

  • CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / JUNE 1 Bill 23, which bans trash pickup before 6 a.m., was inspired by Carlino Giampolo, who moved to Waikiki from Kakaako and started experiencing sleepless nights due to loud early morning garbage pickups at the Ritz-Carlton, which he lived near. Giampolo is shown protesting with a sign and megaphone.

Two bills inspired by the quest to reduce noise in Waikiki that were stuck in the Honolulu City Council’s Transportation, Sustainability and Health Committee earlier this year were given new referrals, giving them a new chance to move forward. Read more

