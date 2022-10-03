comscore Registration still open for University of Hawaii Tipoff Event | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii Beat | Sports

Registration still open for University of Hawaii Tipoff Event

  • By Star-Advertiser Staff
  • Today
  • Updated 11:36 p.m.

University of Hawaii basketball fans may still purchase tickets to the sixth annual Tipoff Event in SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center. Read more

Previous Story
Scoreboard - Oct. 2, 2022

Scroll Up