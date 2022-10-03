Hawaii Beat | Sports Registration still open for University of Hawaii Tipoff Event By Star-Advertiser Staff Today Updated 11:36 p.m. Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story! University of Hawaii basketball fans may still purchase tickets to the sixth annual Tipoff Event in SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center. Read more Mahalo for reading the Honolulu Star-Advertiser! You're reading a premium story. Read the full story with our Print & Digital Subscription. Subscribe Now Read this story for free: Watch an ad or complete a survey Log In Already a subscriber? Log in now to continue reading this story. Activate Digital Account Print subscriber but without online access? Activate your Digital Account now. University of Hawaii basketball fans may still purchase tickets to the sixth annual Tipoff Event in SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center. The Oct. 11 money-raiser begins at 5:30 p.m. with drinks and a silent auction. The event features dinner and a program, with players and UH coaches participating in a Q-and-A session with the broadcast team from Spectrum Sports. Ten-seat tables are priced at $3,000. Individual tickets may be purchased for $300. All proceeds will go to the Rainbow Warriors program, with most of the funds directed toward student-athlete tuition, health and nutrition. “The Tipoff Event is one of the dates we look forward to the most each season, and even more so this year,” said head coach Eran Ganot, noting the 2020 dinner was canceled because of the pandemic and last year’s event was conducted virtually. For registration details, contact Dominic Drury at druryd@hawaii.edu. Previous Story Scoreboard - Oct. 2, 2022