Registration still open for University of Hawaii Tipoff Event

University of Hawaii basketball fans may still purchase tickets to the sixth annual Tipoff Event in SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center.

The Oct. 11 money-raiser begins at 5:30 p.m. with drinks and a silent auction.

The event features dinner and a program, with players and UH coaches participating in a Q-and-A session with the broadcast team from Spectrum Sports.

Ten-seat tables are priced at $3,000. Individual tickets may be purchased for $300. All proceeds will go to the Rainbow Warriors program, with most of the funds directed toward student-athlete tuition, health and nutrition.

“The Tipoff Event is one of the dates we look forward to the most each season, and even more so this year,” said head coach Eran Ganot, noting the 2020 dinner was canceled because of the pandemic and last year’s event was conducted virtually.

For registration details, contact Dominic Drury at druryd@hawaii.edu.