Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

One would be hard-pressed to compose a more fitting storyline than the masterpiece crafted by Keahiakahoe Canoe Club in honor of a recently deceased pillar of its organization. Read more

One would be hard-pressed to compose a more fitting storyline than the masterpiece crafted by Keahiakahoe Canoe Club in honor of a recently deceased pillar of its organization.

To wrap up the long-distance outrigger canoe paddling season, 117 crews across multiple divisions competed in a brand-new 15.3-mile iron (no change-outs) event on Sunday hosted by the Oahu Hawaiian Canoe Racing Association. The Gilbert Silva Memorial Canoe Race honored Silva, a revered paddler and coach at Keahiakahoe and an all-around supporter of the state sport who died on Aug. 11 at age 79.

The men’s open division squad from Keahiakahoe raced to victory in the downwind event in 1 hour, 35 minutes and 19 seconds and did so in the club’s fiberglass canoe named “Ne‘epapa” by Silva when he dedicated it to the club 10 years ago. In Native Hawaiian, the name translates to “moving or working together in unison,” which accurately summed up the effort turned in by Keahiakahoe’s victorious crew that included Simeon Ke-Paloma, Nathan Loyola, Bobby Pratt Jr., Nalu Sampson, Kekoa Santos and Chase VonNordheim.

“To win this race, it was so big because coming into the finish line, we were motivated knowing that we were doing it for Uncle Gilbert,” said VonNordheim, who lives on Hawaii Island and paddles there for Keauhou Canoe Club but made the trip to Oahu to join Keahiakahoe in celebrating Silva. “His memory and that passion drove us throughout the race. I found out this morning that we would be racing in his canoe, so that made this experience even more special.”

Keahiakahoe was tested by Hui Nalu (1:36:03) and Keauhou (1:36:06), while Manu O Ke Kai (1:37:11) and Healani (1:38:04) rounded out the top five in the marquee traditional fiberglass canoe division.

“This was our first time paddling together, so it turned out really well,” VonNordheim said. “To have all these people down here enjoying time together and nearly 120 canoes participating in the race, it’s probably the biggest event I’ve been involved with. Now we can spend some time relaxing with the family then get ready for one-man paddling season.”

Paddlers managed relatively calm ocean conditions amid cooling cloud cover and light showers. Competitors started the race in Maunalua Bay fronting Hawaii Kai, rounded Diamond Head then forged courses along the shorelines of Waikiki and Kakaako before turning in prior to the airport reef runway and finishing near the Sand Island boat ramp.

Fittingly, Silva was instrumental in cleaning up that part of Sand Island, helping to transform it from a weed-and-trash-infested wasteland to a thriving hub that currently houses hundreds of canoes and multiple clubs that practice there.

Team Bradley, which raced under the banner of Maui’s Hawaiian Canoe Club, capped its 2022 long-distance campaign with a victory in the women’s open division. The perennial world champions claimed gold in 1 hour, 47 minutes and 18 seconds and thwarted challenges from Lanikai (1:49:17), Manu O Ke Kai (1:50:47), Kai ‘Ehitu (1:52:55) and Puna (1:55:00).

The winning Team Bradley squad included Andrea Fisher, Kristin Foster, Alana Goo-Frazier, Claire Ing, Mehana Leafchild and Lori Nakamura.

This is the third consecutive season without the Molokai Hoe and Na Wahine O Ke Kai world championship races. Organizers postponed the races with the safety of the Molokai community in mind amid the COVID-19 pandemic, and are hopeful to bring them back next season.

“We were hoping for some more wind out there today, but at least we had some cloud cover; you know Uncle Gilbert was helping with that,” VonNordheim said.