Editorial | Off the News Off the News: Bills would quiet down Waikiki Today Updated 6:28 p.m. Two Honolulu City Council bills to limit street noise in Waikiki are again up for consideration. Bill 43, banning loud amplified sound between 7 p.m. and 6 a.m., would target sidewalk entertainers, though not explicitly mentioned. Bill 23, banning disruptive trash collection between 9 p.m. and 6 a.m., presents a logistical issue for businesses — but the topic is a hot one for Waikiki residents. At a Kapolei Hale meeting on Wednesday, the Council may vote to stall, amend or move Bill 43 to the mayor's desk for signature. Bill 23 was referred to the Budget Committee; "additional research" is pending. Register an opinion at honolulucitycouncil.org. Shooting an asteroid collision Good photography is all about being on the spot and ready when something happens — even when it's 7 million miles away. John Tonry is a University of Hawaii astronomy professor and a lead with the Asteroid Terrestrial-Impact Last Alert System (ATLAS). Tonry said an ATLAS telescope captured the moment last week when a NASA spacecraft hit an asteroid to change its trajectory. These telescopes routinely scan for asteroids aimed at Earth. This one wasn't headed toward us, but the test confirms: Course correction works.