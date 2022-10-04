comscore Editorial: Clearing the air on impact fees | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Editorial | Our View

Editorial: Clearing the air on impact fees

  • Today
  • Updated 6:26 p.m.

Some buyers of new homes in a Ward Village high-rise condo did not expect to see it on the accounting documents for final closing costs, and some complained about it. Read more

Previous Story
Editorial: Crack down on derelict property

Scroll Up