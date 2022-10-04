Harbor cargo capacity expansion slated for 2024 completion
- By Andrew Gomes agomes@staradvertiser.com
-
Today
- Updated 10:51 p.m.
Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!
-
ANDREW GOMES / AGOMES@STARADVERTISER.COM
U.S. Sen. Mazie Hirono discussed the state’s Kapalama Container Terminal project Monday with state Harbors Administrator Neil Takekawa. The $526 million project is slated for completion in early 2024.
Our Privacy Policy has been updated. By continuing to use our site, you are acknowledging and agreeing to our updated Privacy Policy
and our Terms of Service
.
I Agree