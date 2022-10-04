Hawaii coalition scores ‘climate-smart’ ag grant

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!
COURTESY HALEAKALA RANCH
A newly awarded U.S. Department of Agriculture grant promises to spread millions of dollars to Hawaii farmers, ranchers and foresters to help them implement climate-smart practices.
COURTESY HALEAKALA RANCH
A newly awarded U.S. Department of Agriculture grant promises to spread millions of dollars to Hawaii farmers, ranchers and foresters to help them implement climate-smart practices. Here, employees at Haleakala Ranch plant trees to help upgrade pasture land.
“I never imagined that a billion dollars would become available for this. We decided to go big and not focus on one commodity like a lot of other proposals.”
Susan Crow
Researcher, UH Manoa College of Tropical Agriculture and Human Resources
COURTESY HALEAKALA RANCH
A newly awarded U.S. Department of Agriculture grant promises to spread millions of dollars to Hawaii farmers, ranchers and foresters to help them implement climate-smart practices. Here, employees at Haleakala Ranch plant trees to help upgrade pasture land.