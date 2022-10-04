comscore Hawaii coalition scores ‘climate-smart’ ag grant | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

Hawaii coalition scores ‘climate-smart’ ag grant

  • By Timothy Hurley thurley@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 10:44 p.m.
  • COURTESY HALEAKALA RANCH A newly awarded U.S. Department of Agriculture grant promises to spread millions of dollars to Hawaii farmers, ranchers and foresters to help them implement climate-smart practices.

    A newly awarded U.S. Department of Agriculture grant promises to spread millions of dollars to Hawaii farmers, ranchers and foresters to help them implement climate-smart practices.

  • <strong>“I never imagined that a billion dollars would become available for this. We decided to go big and not focus on one commodity like a lot of other proposals.”</strong> <strong>Susan Crow</strong> <em>Researcher, UH Manoa College of Tropical Agriculture and Human Resources</em>

    “I never imagined that a billion dollars would become available for this. We decided to go big and not focus on one commodity like a lot of other proposals.”

    Susan Crow

    Researcher, UH Manoa College of Tropical Agriculture and Human Resources

Acoalition of Hawaii community groups and government entities has scored a federal grant that will bring to the islands up to $40 million to help farmers, ranchers and foresters implement “climate-smart” agricultural practices. Read more

